Good News: Namo Bharat Station to Cut Travel Time Between Noida and Ghaziabad to 3 Minutes

The Namo Bharat track will provide a direct link from Anand Vihar to New Ashok Nagar. | Image: Agency

Advertisement

New Delhi: The upcoming Namo Bharat station on the Delhi-Meerut express route is anticipated to reduce the travel time between Noida and Ghaziabad and alleviate the strain on the existing transport infrastructure in the region.

Promising to ease travel, the station is expected to reduce the travel time of commuters on the route to just 3 minutes, a significant reduction from the current 27 minutes.

Advertisement

Currently, the trip requires one to travel through nine metro stations from Anand Vihar to New Ashok Nagar- namely Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Yamuna Bank, Akshardham, and Mayur Vihar phases – which currently takes 27 minutes.

Namo Bharat station may undergo trials in next 4 months

To boost connectivity around the station area, construction of two new foot over bridges are underway. The under-construction station near New Ashok Nagar may undergo trials in the next four months.

Bypassing several intermediate stations, the Namo Bharat track will provide a direct link from Anand Vihar to New Ashok Nagar. Facilitating seamless intermodal transfers for commuters between the Ashok Nagar RRTS station and the existing Ashok Nagar Metro station, a 90-meter long and 6-meter wide FOB is being constructed.

Advertisement

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is the greenest mode of transport in the National Capital Region (NCT).