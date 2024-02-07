Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Good News: Namo Bharat Station to Cut Travel Time Between Noida and Ghaziabad to 3 Minutes

The station is expected to reduce the travel time of commuters on the route to just 3 minutes, a significant reduction from the current 27 minutes.

Manisha Roy
25-km Stretch From Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut South of RRTS Corridor To Open Soon. Details Here
The Namo Bharat track will provide a direct link from Anand Vihar to New Ashok Nagar. | Image:Agency
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The upcoming Namo Bharat station on the Delhi-Meerut express route is anticipated to reduce the travel time between Noida and Ghaziabad and alleviate the strain on the existing transport infrastructure in the region.

Promising to ease travel, the station is expected to reduce the travel time of commuters on the route to just 3 minutes, a significant reduction from the current 27 minutes.  

Advertisement

Currently, the trip requires one to travel through nine metro stations from Anand Vihar to New Ashok Nagar- namely Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Yamuna Bank, Akshardham, and Mayur Vihar phases – which currently takes 27 minutes.

Namo Bharat station may undergo trials in next 4 months

To boost connectivity around the station area, construction of two new foot over bridges are underway. The under-construction station near New Ashok Nagar may undergo trials in the next four months. 

Bypassing several intermediate stations, the Namo Bharat track will provide a direct link from Anand Vihar to New Ashok Nagar. Facilitating seamless intermodal transfers for commuters between the Ashok Nagar RRTS station and the existing Ashok Nagar Metro station, a 90-meter long and 6-meter wide FOB is being constructed.

Advertisement

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is the greenest mode of transport in the National Capital Region (NCT).

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World9 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  3. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement