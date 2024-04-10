Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's car met with a terrible accident near the Bhilwara village of Bhandara city in the state, said officials on Wednesday.

Patole's car collided with a truck on the back side, resulting in the car being completely wrecked. The Congress leader escaped the accident and no one was injured in the accident, said officials.

During the late hours of Tuesday, Congress candidate Prashant Padole and Nana Patole were returning from a poll campaign event in Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency when a speeding truck rammed into their vehicle.

This is a breaking news. More details to follow.

