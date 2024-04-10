Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:53 IST
Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole's Car Hit in Collision With Truck Near Bhandara
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's car met with a terrible accident near the Bhilwara village of Bhandara city.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's car met with a terrible accident near the Bhilwara village of Bhandara city in the state, said officials on Wednesday.
Patole's car collided with a truck on the back side, resulting in the car being completely wrecked. The Congress leader escaped the accident and no one was injured in the accident, said officials.
Advertisement
During the late hours of Tuesday, Congress candidate Prashant Padole and Nana Patole were returning from a poll campaign event in Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency when a speeding truck rammed into their vehicle.
This is a breaking news. More details to follow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:53 IST