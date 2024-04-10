×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged

A statue of Nandi at Jeratagi village in Jevargi Taluk of Kalaburagi district was destroyed by miscreants on Tuesday night.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged
Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kalaburagi: A statue of Nandi at Jeratagi village in Jevargi Taluk of Kalaburagi district was destroyed by miscreants on Tuesday night, said officials. 

The CCTV footage of the incident showed three miscreants disfiguring Nandi statue during the dark night and throwing stones at the idol. 

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified miscreants at Nelogi Police Station, said officials. 

This is a breaking news. More details to follow. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bitcoin

Hong Kong's first BTC ETF

a few seconds ago
Maruti Suzuki price increase

Maruti Suzuki price hike

a few seconds ago
Mamata Wants to Save Those Behind Bomb Blast: Amit Shah | LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma for PBKS

a minute ago
Tiger Reserves of India

Tiger Reserves Of India

a minute ago
MI vs RCB

IPL, MI vs RCB Preview

2 minutes ago
Big setback for Mamata govt: Kolkata HC orders CBI probe

Sandeshkhali Update

4 minutes ago
Vishnu Vishal and Soori

Vishnu Vishal-Soori Feud

4 minutes ago
Ice for beauty routine

Ice Facial For Skincare

6 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh downs Abasov

6 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

6 minutes ago
Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad

Never received a red card

7 minutes ago
Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged

Nandi Statue Vandalised

8 minutes ago
Forex news

Dollar strengthens

13 minutes ago
Marcelino Abad

news

16 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

16 minutes ago
Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri's post

19 minutes ago
IQE profit forecast

IQE Forecast

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News14 hours ago

  3. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World15 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo