Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged
A statue of Nandi at Jeratagi village in Jevargi Taluk of Kalaburagi district was destroyed by miscreants on Tuesday night.
Kalaburagi: A statue of Nandi at Jeratagi village in Jevargi Taluk of Kalaburagi district was destroyed by miscreants on Tuesday night, said officials.
The CCTV footage of the incident showed three miscreants disfiguring Nandi statue during the dark night and throwing stones at the idol.
An FIR has been registered against the unidentified miscreants at Nelogi Police Station, said officials.
This is a breaking news. More details to follow.
