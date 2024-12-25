sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:14 IST, December 25th 2024

Nandu Gang Member Ashish Rathi Arrested By Delhi Police, Pistol, Live Cartridges Seized

Ashish Rathi, a key member of Kapil Sangwan (Nandu gang), was arrested by Delhi Police special cell on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Ashish Rathi, a key member of Kapil Sangwan (Nandu gang), was arrested by Delhi Police special cell on Wednesday. A pistol and two live cartridges have also been recovered from his possession, police informed. 

More to follow…

Updated 23:14 IST, December 25th 2024