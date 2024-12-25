Published 23:14 IST, December 25th 2024
Nandu Gang Member Ashish Rathi Arrested By Delhi Police, Pistol, Live Cartridges Seized
Ashish Rathi, a key member of Kapil Sangwan (Nandu gang), was arrested by Delhi Police special cell on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Ashish Rathi, a key member of Kapil Sangwan (Nandu gang), was arrested by Delhi Police special cell on Wednesday. A pistol and two live cartridges have also been recovered from his possession, police informed.
More to follow…
