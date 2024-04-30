Naraina Flyover to Be Partially Shut from May 1. Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory | Check HERE | Image:PTI

New Delhi: The Naraina flyover linking Dhaula Kuan and Mayapuri is going to be partially shut from May 1 in view of repair and maintenanace works.

The Delhi traffic police has issued an traffic advisory for commuters. The opposite carriageway will go on to stay operational for the movement of traffic, as per media reports.

Traffic police has suggested separate routes for ease of accessibility.

Delhi Police Issued Traffic Advisory/Diversions

Commuters coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take:-

Route 1

Take Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan, Turn Left on Prof. Ramnath Viz. Marg, Turn Left from Rattanpuri Chowk, on Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, Turn Left from Loha Mandi T-Point on Goswami Girdhari Lal Marg and Turn Right from Naraina T-Point on to Ring Road for Mayapuri.

Route 2

Take Cariappa Marg from Dhaula Kuan, then Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Jail Road) Till Lajwanti Chowk, Turn Right on Satguru Ram Singh Marg till Mayapuri Chowk (Ring Road).

Route 3

Take Maude Marg from Delhi Cantt Metro Station, then Turn Right on Cariappa Marg, then on to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Jail Road) Till Lajwanti Chowk, Turn Right on Satguru Ram Singh Marg till Mayapuri Chowk (Ring Road).

Traffic Advisory



Traffic Advisory

Due to repair work on Naraina Flyover, the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri will remain closed for the commuters from May 01, 2024. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be effective. Kindly follow the advisory.

Instructions To General Public

People are advised to avoid road side parking as it cause hindrance in normal flow of traffic.

Plan your journey to reach Hospitals, ISBTs, Railway stations or Airport well in advance.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the affected road, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey.