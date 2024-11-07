Published 21:20 IST, November 7th 2024
'Narendra Modi Is The Shakti Of The Powerhouse': Haryana Minister Anil Vij
Anil Vij said that he had gone to extend his greetings after the BJP formed the government in Haryana for the third time under the guidance of PM Modi.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Haryana minister Anil Vij meets PM Modi in New Delhi | Image: @anilvijminister
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:20 IST, November 7th 2024