Narendra Modi Address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into the opposition while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. While speaking in Lok Sabha before the upcoming general elections in 2024, PM Modi quipped that they (opposition parties) have taken a strong resolve to stay in opposition. "I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time...The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)...The public will certainly give you its blessings...", said PM Modi.

With his wit, he transformed his address in the Lok Sabha into an impactful campaign oration for the upcoming 2024 General Elections, adeptly leveraging the opportunity to critique the Opposition. “Alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya (The alignment of the alliance has changed). They (Opposition) failed to fulfil their responsibility as opposition...I have always said that the country needs a good opposition”, the Prime Minister said, exuding confidence in NDA's thumping victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the unversed, the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address began on Friday and will conclude on Monday.

PM Modi's Last Lok Sabha Speech Before General Elections: Big Takeaways

Referring to the rift in the INDI alliance, PM said that alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya. Congress' mindset is that it has never trusted the capability of the country. It considered itself rulers and the public as someone lesser, someone smaller..." He reads out a statement of the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru, "...It means that Nehru ji thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent." He also reads out a statement of former PM later Indira Gandhi; "...Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira ji could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly..." Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (In the pursuit of repeatedly launching the same product, the Congress party has now reached the point of facing a shut shop), said PM. Referring to 2014 interim Budget, PM said, "India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent...They had even lost the ability to dream...It is Modi’s guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power..."

They (Opposition) failed to fulfil their responsibility as the opposition...I have always said that the country needs a good opposition. I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation. “On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee”, said PM. "We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress...it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then." On his government’s action against corruption, PM Modi said, "The country is shocked seeing the stacks of cash being recovered…" Can’t you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here?…." asks PM Modi to Congress. "Congress party and UPA govt did not do justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what not was done to destabilise his govt. Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are there in govt. Can’t you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here?





