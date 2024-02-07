This is the first time an all Tri-Services women soldiers contingent is marching on Kartavya Path. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The 75th Republic Day celebration in India took center stage today, focusing on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' (Women's Power) and 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). The grand and historic parade at Kartavya Path highlighted India's military prowess and cultural diversity, with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

For the first time, the all-women tri-services contingent marked another milestone this year, while 15 women pilots showcased their skills in the Indian Air Force's fly-past. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) contingents featured exclusively women personnel, exemplifying 'Nari Shakti' or women empowerment.

‘Nari Shakti’

The Navy tableau took a bold stance with the theme 'Nari Shakti' and 'Atmanirbharta' (Self-reliance). This aligns with the recent Navy announcement welcoming women candidates in all roles and ranks. The naval band played 'Hum Taiyyar Hain' symbolising the force's strength and combat readiness, leading a contingent of 144 young sailors, both male and female Agniveers.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, comprising 144 airmen and four officers, was commanded by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron leaders Sumita Yadav and Pratiti Ahluwalia, along with Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil, followed as supernumerary officers.

In a groundbreaking moment, Lieutenants Priyanka Sevda and Deepti Rana led the 'Swathi' weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system at the Kartavya Path parade.

In another first, adding a musical touch to the historic event, the parade was initiated by 100 women playing traditional instruments like Sankh, Nadaswaram, and Nagada for the first time.

