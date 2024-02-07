Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:06 IST
Nari Shakti: India Goes Big on Women Empowerment for 75th Republic Day
For the 1st time, an all-women tri-services contingent marked another milestone this year, while 15 women pilots showcased their skills in the Indian Air Force.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The 75th Republic Day celebration in India took center stage today, focusing on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' (Women's Power) and 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). The grand and historic parade at Kartavya Path highlighted India's military prowess and cultural diversity, with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest.
For the first time, the all-women tri-services contingent marked another milestone this year, while 15 women pilots showcased their skills in the Indian Air Force's fly-past. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) contingents featured exclusively women personnel, exemplifying 'Nari Shakti' or women empowerment.
Advertisement
‘Nari Shakti’
The Navy tableau took a bold stance with the theme 'Nari Shakti' and 'Atmanirbharta' (Self-reliance). This aligns with the recent Navy announcement welcoming women candidates in all roles and ranks. The naval band played 'Hum Taiyyar Hain' symbolising the force's strength and combat readiness, leading a contingent of 144 young sailors, both male and female Agniveers.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, comprising 144 airmen and four officers, was commanded by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron leaders Sumita Yadav and Pratiti Ahluwalia, along with Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil, followed as supernumerary officers.
Advertisement
In a groundbreaking moment, Lieutenants Priyanka Sevda and Deepti Rana led the 'Swathi' weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system at the Kartavya Path parade.
Advertisement
In another first, adding a musical touch to the historic event, the parade was initiated by 100 women playing traditional instruments like Sankh, Nadaswaram, and Nagada for the first time.
Advertisement
Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:06 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.