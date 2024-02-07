Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Nari Shakti: India Goes Big on Women Empowerment for 75th Republic Day

For the 1st time, an all-women tri-services contingent marked another milestone this year, while 15 women pilots showcased their skills in the Indian Air Force.

Tanisha Rajput
All-women Tri-Services
This is the first time an all Tri-Services women soldiers contingent is marching on Kartavya Path. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The 75th Republic Day celebration in India took center stage today, focusing on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' (Women's Power) and 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). The grand and historic parade at Kartavya Path highlighted India's military prowess and cultural diversity, with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

For the first time, the all-women tri-services contingent marked another milestone this year, while 15 women pilots showcased their skills in the Indian Air Force's fly-past. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) contingents featured exclusively women personnel, exemplifying 'Nari Shakti' or women empowerment.

Advertisement

‘Nari Shakti’

The Navy tableau took a bold stance with the theme 'Nari Shakti' and 'Atmanirbharta' (Self-reliance). This aligns with the recent Navy announcement welcoming women candidates in all roles and ranks. The naval band played 'Hum Taiyyar Hain' symbolising the force's strength and combat readiness, leading a contingent of 144 young sailors, both male and female Agniveers.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, comprising 144 airmen and four officers, was commanded by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron leaders Sumita Yadav and Pratiti Ahluwalia, along with Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil, followed as supernumerary officers.

Advertisement

In a groundbreaking moment, Lieutenants Priyanka Sevda and Deepti Rana led the 'Swathi' weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system at the Kartavya Path parade.

Advertisement

In another first, adding a musical touch to the historic event, the parade was initiated by 100 women playing traditional instruments like Sankh, Nadaswaram, and Nagada for the first time.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. FIRST-TIME in HISTORY of CRICKET: Jasprit Bumrah achieves the impossible

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Congress In Rajya Sabha

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. U-19 star, Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement