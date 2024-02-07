Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Nari Shakti: Woman Officers Lead All-Men Bombay Sappers Contingent At R-Day Parade

Major Ruchi Yadav led the all-men Bombay Sapper's Contingent, except for her colleague Major Divya Tyagi, who also scripted history along with Yadav.

Ronit Singh
Nari Shakti: Woman Officers Lead All-Men Bombay Sappers Contingent
Nari Shakti: Woman Officers Lead All-Men Bombay Sappers Contingent | Image:X
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: It's an honour and matter of pride to participate and lead the Republic Day parade, however, it was a historic moment for Major Ruchi Yadav, who became the first woman officer of the Indian Army to lead the 149-member Bombay Sapper's Contingent at Kartavya Path. 

She led the all-men Bombay Sapper's Contingent, except for her colleague Major Divya Tyagi, who also scripted history along with Yadav.  

"It will be the first time when a woman officer will be leading the Bombay Sappers contingent. It will be a historical moment. It is a great feeling, a sense of pride. I am really happy to get this opportunity," Major Ruchi Yadav had said on leading the contingent of the Bombay Sappers during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, Delhi.

Major Yadav informed that the Bombay Sapper's Contingent was practicing the march at their respective centres for six months before coming to Delhi in December. 

“When the entire country is giving importance to women's empowernment, the opportunity I have got will inspire and motive women across the country,” she said. 

Commissioned in September 2018 from Officers Training Academy into the Corps of Engineer and became a brave and proud Bombay Sapper. 

Bombay Sapper: All You Need to Know 

The Bombay Sappers draw their origin from the erstwhile Bombay Presidency army of the British Raj. The group has its centre in Khadki.

Though the Sappers trace their ancestry back to 1777, when the Pioneer Lascars were raised under the Bombay Presidency, the date of raising of the Group is taken as 1820, when Engineer Lascars were raised and formed into a company designated as ‘Sappers and Miners’ under the Bombay Army.

The Bombay Engineering Group is the proud recipient of the highest gallantry awards, both before and after the Independence. These include the Victoria Cross, the Medaille Militaire, the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

