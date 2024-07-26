sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:50 IST, July 26th 2024

Narrow Escape For 40 students As School Bus Stucked at Level Crossing in Nagpur

40 students were rescued after the school bus they were travelling on got stuck on railway tracks at a level crossing in Nagpur.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The incident occurred at the Khaperkheda around 4 pm on Thursday when the school bus driver did not stop even after seeing the red signal at the level crossing
The incident occurred at the Khaperkheda around 4 pm on Thursday when the school bus driver did not stop even after seeing the red signal at the level crossing | Image: Shutterstock/ Rep Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:50 IST, July 26th 2024