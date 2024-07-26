Published 14:50 IST, July 26th 2024
Narrow Escape For 40 students As School Bus Stucked at Level Crossing in Nagpur
40 students were rescued after the school bus they were travelling on got stuck on railway tracks at a level crossing in Nagpur.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The incident occurred at the Khaperkheda around 4 pm on Thursday when the school bus driver did not stop even after seeing the red signal at the level crossing | Image: Shutterstock/ Rep Image
