Thane: A 35-year-old man had a narrow escape after the container, inside which he was staying temporarily, caught fire in Thane in the early hours of Friday. According to sources, the fire broke out at Reti Bunder area near the ‘Ganesh Visarjan Ghat’ at around 2am.

However, the fire proved fatal for six goats kept inside the container. The fire also damaged three commercial gas cylinders, generators, some equipment and a motorbike, the official said. One Nirmal Mahato who was fast asleep inside the container managed to escape, he said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire, whose cause is yet to be determined.

