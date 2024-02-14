English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Narrow Escape For Manipur Students Playing Football After Gunfight Breaks Out Near Them Foothill

One student from Manipur can be heard expressing the proximity of danger, stating, "That was very close," as the bullets whizz past them.

Isha Bhandari
Manipur police
Manipur police | Image:PTI/ File Photo
New Delhi: In a chilling incident amidst escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur, the serene evening was shattered by the crack and whizz of bullets as rival armed groups engaged in gunfights across multiple areas. School students, seeking refuge along a treeline behind a stream, captured the harrowing moment on video.

The video footage captures the sounds of rapid gunfire as terrified students huddle together, seeking cover. One student can be heard expressing the proximity of danger, stating, "That was very close," as the bullets whizz past them.

According to reports, the students were playing football in a field near the foothills in Santipur-Pukhao when the gunfire erupted. The initial whizz of bullets was followed by the alarming crackling sound as the rounds approached closer and closer, prompting the students to seek shelter.

The incident occurred on a day marked by intense clashes between rival armed groups identifying themselves as "village defence volunteers." These clashes are part of the ongoing ethnic tensions between the hill-majority Kuki-Zo tribes and the valley-majority Meiteis, exacerbating the already fragile situation in the region.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

