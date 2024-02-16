English
Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:29 IST

Nashik logs three COVID-19 cases

Nashik logs three COVID-19 cases

Press Trust Of India
Nashik, Apr 10 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,76,023 on Sunday with the addition of three fresh cases, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district remained unchanged at 8,899 as no fresh fatality was reported.

The number of recoveries in the Nashik district so far is 4,67,116 with 8 active cases. PTI COR NSK NSK

Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:29 IST

