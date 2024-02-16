Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:29 IST
Nashik logs three COVID-19 cases
Nashik logs three COVID-19 cases
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Advertisement
Nashik, Apr 10 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,76,023 on Sunday with the addition of three fresh cases, officials said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the district remained unchanged at 8,899 as no fresh fatality was reported.
Advertisement
The number of recoveries in the Nashik district so far is 4,67,116 with 8 active cases. PTI COR NSK NSK
Advertisement
Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:29 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories6 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA MomentsWeb Stories12 minutes ago
Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These PlacesGalleries12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.