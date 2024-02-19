Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 19th, 2021 at 20:31 IST

Nashik: People bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without pomp

People in Nashik bid adieu to Lord Ganesh on Sunday as the 10-day festivity dedicated to the elephant-headed deity concluded, although the farewell lacked the usual pomp and gaiety for the second year in a row due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The authorities had not granted permission to take out processions due to the coronavirus restrictions and the number of sarvajanik (public) Ganesh mandals was also less this year.

The local administration had set up artificial water bodies and mobile immersion centres were also made available to facilitate people to immerse the Ganesh idols. Some social organisations were also seen appealing the people to donate the idols, to which many responded positively.

A large number of people had preferred to bring home the Ganesh idols made of shadu clay, which quickly dissolves in water, instead of plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, this year. Most of them chose to immerse the idols at home.

Adequate number of police personnel were deployed at different points across the city, and no untoward incidents was reported so far, officials said.

Interestingly, several local political leaders made it a point to remain present at the immersion centres to welcome the devotees in Nashik, where civic polls are scheduled to take place early next year.

However, despite the instructions by the administration, COVID-19 related norms were reportedly violated at some places as people did not wear masks and did not maintain social distancing during immersion. At some places, people danced to the beats of drums and burst fire-crackers to bid adieu to the Lord. 

Published September 19th, 2021 at 20:31 IST

