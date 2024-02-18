Advertisement

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,08,154 with the addition of 76 new patients on Monday, officials said.

The coronavirus infection claimed two more lives which took the death toll in the district to 8,626, they said.

Also, 163 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 3,98,611, the officials said.

As many as 25,67,494 swab samples have been tested till date, out of which 4,282 were examined during the day, they added.