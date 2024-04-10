Updated February 28th, 2022 at 19:02 IST
Nashik sees 10 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 50 recoveries
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nashik, Feb 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra touched 4,75,700 on Monday with the addition of 10 cases, while one death took the toll to 8,895, an official said.
So far, 4,66,525 people have been discharged post recovery, including 50 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 280, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM
