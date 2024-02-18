Updated September 24th, 2021 at 20:34 IST
Nashik sees 110 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 89 recoveries
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday reached 4,07,890 after 110 cases were detected, while the day also saw two deaths and 89 people getting discharged, an official said.
The toll in the district stands at 8,621, while the recovery count is 3,98,215, he said.
With 4,034 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 25,56,983, he added.
Published September 24th, 2021 at 20:34 IST
