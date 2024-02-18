English
Updated September 24th, 2021 at 20:34 IST

Nashik sees 110 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 89 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday reached 4,07,890 after 110 cases were detected, while the day also saw two deaths and 89 people getting discharged, an official said.

Press Trust Of India
The toll in the district stands at 8,621, while the recovery count is 3,98,215, he said.

With 4,034 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 25,56,983, he added.

The toll in the district stands at 8,621, while the recovery count is 3,98,215, he said.

With 4,034 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 25,56,983, he added. 

Published September 24th, 2021 at 20:34 IST

