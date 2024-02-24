Advertisement

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by 129 on Monday to reach 4,06,090, while the day also saw one death and 134 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district is 8,595 and the recovery count stands at 3,96,555, the official informed.

With 4,432 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 24,80,969, he added.