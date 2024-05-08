Updated April 1st, 2022 at 18:31 IST
Nashik sees 3 COVID-19 cases, no death
Nashik, Apr 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,012 on Friday with the addition of three cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,899, an official said.
So far, 4,67,101 people have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 12, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM
