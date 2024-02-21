English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Nation Lost a Towering Figure of Intellect: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Fali Nariman's Demise

There cannot be and will not be another Fali Nariman, says Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta on the demise of senior SC advocate.

Digital Desk
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta (L)- Eminent Jurist Nariman (R)
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta (L)- Eminent Jurist Nariman (R) | Image:X
New Delhi: Condolences and tributes are pouring in for the "Doyen of the Bar" Fali S Nariman who passed away this morning at his residence in Delhi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta paid his tribute to the late veteran senior Supreme Court advocate.

The Solicitor General of India said that today the nation has lost a towering figure of intellect and wisdom. "The country has lost an epitome of what righteousness stood for.  A doyenne, paragon and a legend in his own lifetime has left us leaving the jurisprudence enriched by his immense contribution."

He added, "I have always learnt something new by merely appearing even against him. Sharing the home made butter milk brought by me from my home in the Supreme Court corridors while he regaled all of us with many past anecdotes in Gujarati is a cherished memory for me though he used to come only on few occasions since last few years."

Recalling his loving gesture of sending all the books written by him to Mehta with his autographs, Mehta said, "it will always remain a proud possession for me and even for my next generations."

Concluding his tribute, the Solicitor General said that veterans and intellectual giants like Nariman never die and remain immortal through their contributions.

"There cannot be and will not be another Fali Nariman."

Published February 21st, 2024 at 11:22 IST

