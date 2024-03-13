Committee on 'One Nation, One Election' to submit its report this week, says source. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Advertisement

One Nation One Election Update: The high-level committee on simultaneous polls headed by former-President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to submit its report on 'One Nation, One Election' on Thursday. Meanwhile, a report authored by former Chairperson of Fifteenth Finance Commission NK Singh, and co-authored by Chief of Systemic Division Issues, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prachi Mishra, to study the macroeconomic impact of simultaneous elections is learnt to have said that economic growth gets a fillip of about 1.5 percentage points when the Lok Sabha polls and the State Assembly polls are held together.

The report on the macroeconomic impact of simultaneous elections has been submitted to the High Level Committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’, which has also stated that expenditure is more efficient post simultaneous elections. Apart from this, it has been mentioned that the inflation tends to be lower, learning outcomes are better, and crime rate is lower after simultaneous elections, reports Indian Express.

Advertisement

Panel may recommend amending at least 5 articles of the Constitution

The Kovind committee, which was set up in September 2023 to analyse legal aspects and suggest ways to hold simultaneous elections in the country, is likely to submit its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. However, there has been no official statement regarding the submission of the report.

Advertisement

The panel may recommend amending at least five articles of the Constitution to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country.

The proposed report would also focus on having a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body polls.

Advertisement

Set up in September last, the committee is mandated to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats, keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.

Headed by Kovind, the panel also has members including Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former finance commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap and senior advocate Harish Salve.

Advertisement

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also made a member of the panel but he declined, dubbing the committee as a total eyewash.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is a special invitee to the panel.

