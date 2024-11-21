Published 20:57 IST, November 21st 2024
National Highways in Bihar to Be Comparable to US Roads by 2029: Gadkari's Big Announcement
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted the network of national highways in Bihar will be comparable to that of the US.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Union minister Nitin Gadkari | Image: republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:57 IST, November 21st 2024