  • National Highways in Bihar to Be Comparable to US Roads by 2029: Gadkari's Big Announcement

Published 20:57 IST, November 21st 2024

National Highways in Bihar to Be Comparable to US Roads by 2029: Gadkari's Big Announcement

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted the network of national highways in Bihar will be comparable to that of the US.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari | Image: republic
20:57 IST, November 21st 2024

