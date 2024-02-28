Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

National Science Day 2024: PM Modi's Childhood Diary Reveals His Vision For Science And Technology

On National science day a page from young Narendra Modi's diary reveals his vision for country's progress in the field of science and technology, read more

Rishi Shukla
National science Day2024: Narendra Modi's diary reveals his commitment for country
National science Day2024: Narendra Modi's diary reveals his commitment for country | Image:X
National science day 2024: A page from young Narendra Modi's diary is grabbing attention of everyone, reveals the young Narendra Modi's vision for country's progress in the field of science and technology.

The page from young Narendra Modi's diary was shared by @mygovindia on its official social media account today on the occasion of ‘National Science Day 2024’. 

The post comes with a message which says, “PM Modi: A forward-thinking leader! Let's illuminate #NationalScienceDay with this profound insight from PM @narendramodi: “Science is universal, but technology must be local.” These words were taken from a young Narendra Modi's diary, reflecting his vision and commitment to promoting science with a focus on local technology."

This yellow page from old diary has handwriting of young Narendra Modi reveals his extraordinary vision for country's progress in the field of modern day science and technology. 

PM Modi has mentioned on various occasions about “Viksit Bharat”, developed India and how he and his team is working day and night to make India a technologically advanced state with all powers and assets. 

PM Modi hands-over wings to astronauts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday handed over wings to astronauts, Angad Prathap, Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Balakrishnan and Ajith Krishnan who have been selected to be the astronauts on India's first mission to space ‘Gaganyaan Mission’, at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), in Thiruvananthapuram.  

Published February 28th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Narendra Modi

