Updated April 19th, 2022 at 21:09 IST

National Security Act slapped on 5 accused persons in Jahangirpuri violence case: Sources

National Security Act slapped on 5 accused persons in Jahangirpuri violence case: Sources

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has slapped the stringent National Security Act on five accused persons arrested in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri here, official sources said.

Among those booked under the stringent law are Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday, they said.

So far, the Delhi Police has arrested over 20 people in connection with the clashes that erupted during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. PTI AMP ACB ANB ANB

Published April 19th, 2022 at 21:09 IST

