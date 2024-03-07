×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

'National Security Compromised for Vote Bank': Shah Warns Against State-Sponsored Infiltration in WB

At the Republic Summit, Home Minister criticised TMC's governance, citing state-sponsored infiltration and urging national solidarity to address the threat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticising the ruling TMC’s governance following the series of horrors that Bengal along with the nation witnessed in Sandeshkhali  raised concerns about state-sponsored infiltration in the state during the Republic Summit on Thursday. Shah also highlighted how significant the threat is to India’s national security and accused the current TMC government of facilitating it for its electoral ambitions.

Shah stated, "Infiltration is highest in West Bengal. National security is being compromised there for vote bank politics. Infiltration in West Bengal is state-sponsored."

Advertisement

Speaking with Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shah underlined the importance of West Bengal's status as a border state, explaining why such 'state-sponsored' actions have greater implications for India’s national interest. "Bengal is a border state and is crucial for our National Interest," the Home Minister added.

Shah then criticised the opposition party for prioritising family interests over national welfare, contrasting it with Prime Minister Modi's vision and dedication to the nation. He also pointed out the prevalence of corruption cases under previous governments, suggesting that allegations against agencies are attempts to evade accountability.

Returning to Bengal, Shah addressed the recent horrors witnessed in Sandeshkhali, stating that it exposes Mamata’s governance of Bengal. However, Shah made a ‘promise’; a promise to change the current situation in Bengal, urging national solidarity in recognizing the gravity of the situation. "Everyone needs to see the seriousness of the situation in Bengal," he added, calling for unified support for the state.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Republic Summit

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

16 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

19 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

19 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi Hair Care Tips To Avoid Damage

    Lifestyle5 minutes ago

  2. Digital spectrum to boost GDP 20-25%: KV Kamath

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Goldman Sachs raises 2024 stock buyback forecast for S&P 500 companies

    Business News5 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Divorce With Avantika Malik, Defends Girlfriend Lekh

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. India's First AI Teacher 'Iris', First Look Goes Viral | Watch More

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo