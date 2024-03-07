Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticising the ruling TMC’s governance following the series of horrors that Bengal along with the nation witnessed in Sandeshkhali raised concerns about state-sponsored infiltration in the state during the Republic Summit on Thursday. Shah also highlighted how significant the threat is to India’s national security and accused the current TMC government of facilitating it for its electoral ambitions.

Shah stated, "Infiltration is highest in West Bengal. National security is being compromised there for vote bank politics. Infiltration in West Bengal is state-sponsored."

Advertisement

Speaking with Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shah underlined the importance of West Bengal's status as a border state, explaining why such 'state-sponsored' actions have greater implications for India’s national interest. "Bengal is a border state and is crucial for our National Interest," the Home Minister added.

#AmitShahAtRepublicSummit | Infiltration is highest in West Bengal. National security is being compromised there for vote bank politics. Infiltration in West Bengal is state-sponsored: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah)



Tune in here to witness the mega news summit -… pic.twitter.com/UUJI148WSH — Republic (@republic)

Shah then criticised the opposition party for prioritising family interests over national welfare, contrasting it with Prime Minister Modi's vision and dedication to the nation. He also pointed out the prevalence of corruption cases under previous governments, suggesting that allegations against agencies are attempts to evade accountability.

Returning to Bengal, Shah addressed the recent horrors witnessed in Sandeshkhali, stating that it exposes Mamata’s governance of Bengal. However, Shah made a ‘promise’; a promise to change the current situation in Bengal, urging national solidarity in recognizing the gravity of the situation. "Everyone needs to see the seriousness of the situation in Bengal," he added, calling for unified support for the state.