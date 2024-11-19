sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |

Published 14:57 IST, November 19th 2024

Nations' Security and Prosperity Intimately Connected to Oceans: PM

In his message sent from Camp Office in Nigeria, PM Modi has said that the security and prosperity of nations is connected to the oceans.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi in Nigeria
PM Modi in Nigeria | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:57 IST, November 19th 2024