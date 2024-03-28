×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Navi Mumbai: Man Accused Of Stealing Cardamom, Assaulted And Forced To Lick Shoes, 6 Held

Six persons were arrested in Navi Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man and forcing him to lick shoes, a police official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Navi Mumbai: Man Accused Of Stealing Cardamom, Assaulted And Forced To Lick Shoes, 6 Held
Navi Mumbai: Man Accused Of Stealing Cardamom, Assaulted And Forced To Lick Shoes, 6 Held | Image:Representative
Thane: Six persons were arrested in Navi Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man and forcing him to lick shoes, a police official said.

The APMC police station official said the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

"The man, who is employed in a trading shop in APMC, was assaulted by Raunak Dayaljibhai Bhanushali, proprietor of the trading firm, and his staff, identified as Sanjay Chowdhary, Lalaji Babubai Pagi, Virendra Kumar Laxman Gautam, Yogesh and Karan," he said.

"The man was accused of stealing cardamom, beaten up, stripped and forced to lick the shoes of accused Bhanushali. They also videoed the incident. Further probe is underway," he added. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Whatsapp logo