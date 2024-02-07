English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

Navi Mumbai: Argument Over Playing Cricket Turns Violent, Minor Boy Stabs Teen In Neck With Scissors

The alleged attacker, a 14-year-old boy, reportedly stabbed another teenager in the neck with a pair of scissors following an altercation during the game.

Isha Bhandari
Navi Mumbai: Argument Over Playing Cricket Turns Violent, Minor Boy Stabs Teenager In Neck With Scissors
Navi Mumbai: Argument Over Playing Cricket Turns Violent, Minor Boy Stabs Teenager In Neck With Scissors | Image:ANI
Mumbai: A casual game of cricket in Airoli's Yadav Nagar, Navi Mumbai, took a dangerous turn on Tuesday, January 24, resulting in a stabbing incident involving two teenagers. The alleged attacker, a 14-year-old boy, reportedly stabbed another teenager in the neck with a pair of scissors following an altercation during the game.

According to the police, the boys were engrossed in a game of cricket when a dispute erupted between them. The verbal disagreement quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, leading the minor assailant to impulsively grab a pair of scissors and stab the victim in the neck. The injured teenager was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable.

"The boys were engaged in a game of cricket when a disagreement arose between them. The situation escalated to the point where the accused retrieved a pair of scissors and stabbed the victim in a fit of anger," explained a police officer, capturing the sudden and violent turn of events.

In response to the incident, a case has been registered at the Rabale MIDC police station against the minor attacker. The charges include sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Due to the age of the accused, his identity has not been disclosed as he falls under the juvenile category. The police are actively conducting further investigations to ascertain the full details of the altercation and the events leading up to the stabbing.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

