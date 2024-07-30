sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:56 IST, July 30th 2024

Navi Mumbai Woman Murder: Crime Branch Arrests Accused Daud Sheikh from Karnataka's Gulbarga

In the murder case of 20 year old Yashashree Shinde from Uran, Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested Daud Shaikh from Karnataka’s Gulbarga

Reported by: Digital Desk
Navi Mumbai Murder
In the murder case of 20 year old Yashashree Shinde from Uran, Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested Daud Shaikh from Karnataka’s Gulbarga | Image: Republic Digital
10:41 IST, July 30th 2024