Navi Mumbai Woman Murder: Crime Branch Arrests Accused Daud Sheikh from Karnataka's Gulbarga
In the murder case of 20 year old Yashashree Shinde from Uran, Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested Daud Shaikh from Karnataka’s Gulbarga
Image: Republic Digital
