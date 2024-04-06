Navi Mumbai: Flat's Slab Collapses in Vashi, No Casualties Reported So Far | Image: social media

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a slab of a flat in Sector 29 Vashi in Navi Mumbai collapsed on Friday. The incident happened in Sydama CHS.

So far, no casualty has been reported from the accident.

As per NMMC City Engineer Sanjay Desai, there were some internal repairs underway in the flat located on the second floor of G+6 floor building.

Desai further stated that the slab caved in while labourers were embroiled in the repair works.

Desai further stated that they had done structural audit of the building some months ago and found it to be not dangerous.

However, the surrounding flats have been vacated. They have initiated further action.

Meanwhile, NMMC commissioner Dr Kalias Shinde also visited the spot and instructed the officials to conduct investigations at the earliest.