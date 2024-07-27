sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:32 IST, July 27th 2024

Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Auto Driver Dies After High-Speed SUV Rams, Drags It For Metres | VIDEO

An auto-rickshaw driver succumbed to injuries after a speeding Innova car rammed into the auto in Navi Mumbai.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
An auto-rickshaw driver succumbed to injuries after a speeding Innova car rammed into the auto in Navi Mumbai.
An auto-rickshaw driver succumbed to injuries after a speeding Innova car rammed into the auto in Navi Mumbai. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:37 IST, July 27th 2024