Navi Mumbai Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife at Her Workplace | Image: PTI/File

Navi Mumbai: The police authorities registered a case against a 43-year-old man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife at her workplace in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint, the Kharghar police on Thursday registered a case against the accused under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, an official said.

The woman, in her complaint, claimed that her husband, Altaf Mubarak Attar, gave her triple talaq in front of her colleagues at a college in Kharghar, where she worked as a clerk, in December last year, he said.

The police officials have launched an investigation and no arrest has been made so far in the case, officials added.

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court ruled Triple Talaq unconstitutional, citing that it violated the fundamental rights of Muslim women.

The practice, when legal, allowed the Muslim men to divorce their wives by uttering the word "talaq" three times rapidly, without the wife's consent.

Instant triple talaq remains cognizable with a maximum of three years imprisonment and a fine. Only complaint with the police by the wife or her blood relative will be recognised.



