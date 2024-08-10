Published 15:06 IST, August 10th 2024
Navi Mumbai Man Cheated Of Rs 65 Lakh In Share Trade Fraud, 3 Booked
A man from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai was duped of Rs 65 lakh allegedly by three persons who promised him good returns from share trading.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Navi Mumbai man cheated of Rs 65 lakh in share trade fraud; 3 booked | Image: PTI/representative
