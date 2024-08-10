sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 15:06 IST, August 10th 2024

Navi Mumbai Man Cheated Of Rs 65 Lakh In Share Trade Fraud, 3 Booked

A man from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai was duped of Rs 65 lakh allegedly by three persons who promised him good returns from share trading.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Navi Mumbai man cheated of Rs 65 lakh in share trade fraud; 3 booked
Navi Mumbai man cheated of Rs 65 lakh in share trade fraud; 3 booked | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:06 IST, August 10th 2024