A man in Navi Mumbai was taken into custody by police with 500 grams of mephedrone drug after a large-scale seizure of the narcotic occurred in Pune. A 28-year-old man in Navi Mumbai township, Maharashtra, has been taken into custody by police for possessing 500 grams of mephedrone, which is worth approximately Rs 50 lakh, just one day after a large seizure of 1,700 kg of the drug in Pune, valued at almost Rs 3,500 crore.

Seizure in Navi Mumbai:

An official stated on Thursday that a 28-year-old guy was taken into custody by police after 500 grams of mephedrone, a prohibited substance, worth around Rs 50 lakh, were found in his possession in the Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra. Based on intelligence reports, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested the accused, named as Arshad Karar Khan, on Wednesday night close to a bridge on the Kalamboli-Shilphata route in Taloja.

What Happen Before In The Case:

A global drug cartel connection was exposed by the enormous drug seizure that occurred in Pune the day before. Amitesh Kumar, the commissioner of Pune Police, revealed that a courier business based in Delhi has previously dealt with the shipment of some narcotic consignments to London, which were hidden inside ready-to-eat food packets. Eight persons have been detained so far as a result of the police seizing the drugs from Pune and other locations in Delhi, while investigators are still examining the narcotics haul's forward and backward connections.

The joint operation between Delhi and Pune police led to the seizure of significant quantities of mephedrone from both cities, totaling between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 3,500 crore. Investigations implicated individuals in the production, distribution, and transportation of the drug, resulting in several arrests, including the closure of a laboratory involved in the illicit activity.

Mephedrone, commonly known as 'Meow Meow', is a synthetic stimulant associated with rave party culture and popular among youngsters for its euphoric effects.

Efforts are ongoing to ascertain the source and intended recipients of the seized contraband in Navi Mumbai. Arshad Karar Khan, the arrested individual, hails from Khoni village in Dombivli area of Thane district, indicating the spread of drug-related activities across different regions of Maharashtra.