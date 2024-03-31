×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Navigating Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks Will Be Closed For 14 Days, Details Inside

In April 2024, India will observe 14 bank holidays, including religious and regional festivals, along with weekends and Saturdays.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks Will Be Close For 14 Days
Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks Will Be Close For 14 Days | Image:ANI, Fotolia
  • 2 min read
As the month of March is coming to an end, April 2024 brings a new set of bank holidays. Understanding the schedule of bank holidays becomes important for every Indian customer to plan their bank visits and avoid unnecessary hassles. Let's delve into the comprehensive list of state-wise bank holidays for April 2024 provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 

Yearly Closing of Accounts: April Begins with Financial Housekeeping
The month commences with the yearly closing of accounts, observed across all states except for Mizoram, Chandigarh, Sikkim, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.  

  • Jumat-ul-Vida/Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: On April 5, 2024, the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana will commemorate Jumat-ul-Vida, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the esteemed Babu Jagjivan Ram.
  • Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival: April 9, 2024, marks the celebration of Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year's Day, and Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad-Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad-Telangana, Manipur, and Goa, among others.
  • Eid-ul-Fitr: Kerala observes Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10, 2024, followed by other states on April 11, 2024, except for Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh.
  • Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival: Assam, Tripura, and Manipur revel in the festivities on April 13, 2024, celebrating Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, Baisakhi, and Biju Festival.
  • Shree Ram Navami: The birth anniversary of Lord Rama, observed on April 16, 2024, brings devotees together across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

 

Weekends and Additional Rest Days:

April also offers a breather, with weekends and additional rest days interspersed throughout the month.

  • Weekend Retreats: Sundays, April 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th, 2024, provide much-needed relaxation for customers across all states.
  • Second and Fourth Saturdays: The 13th and 27th of April 2024 are designated as the Second and Fourth Saturdays, respectively, offering a break from the routine banking operations.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 16:23 IST

