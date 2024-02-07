Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: In the wake of an unforeseen shift in winter's temperament, Jammu and Kashmir finds itself at the mercy of unpredictable weather, prompting heightened vigilance to navigate through the changing conditions.

The upper reaches of Kupwara, particularly affected by recent snowfall, have witnessed a suspension of traffic as authorities take precautionary measures.

Officials from the district administration

Informed about the snow accumulation, ranging from 7 to 8 inches, in areas such as Z-Gali in Machil, Ferkhian Top in Keran and Sadna Top.

The perilous conditions have rendered roads leading to the upper reaches dangerously slippery, prompting the district administration to implement a suspension of vehicular movement for the safety of commuters.

Emphasizing the importance of safety, officials clarified that traffic would resume only after a notable improvement in weather conditions, ensuring secure travel conditions.

In addition to the snowfall in the upper reaches, other areas including Budnamal, Kumkadi, Bangus Valley and Pothwari have also experienced snowfall, coupled with heavy rainfall in the plain areas of the district.

" As a precautionary measure, residents in the upper reaches have been advised to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities until the weather stabilizes," said an official.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued a warning of a "low danger" level avalanche likely to occur at elevations of 2600 meters and 2800 meters above sea level in the higher reaches of Kupwara and Ganderbal districts within the next 24 hours.

" Residents in these areas are urged to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone zones until further notice," reads an official communique. As Kashmir bid adieu to the 40-day harsh winter period, Chillai Kalan, on Monday, the culmination was marked by an unexpected turn of events.

Despite the typical dry phase, the region experienced light snowfall and rains over the past three days, with the Meteorological Department here predicting more precipitation.

According to independent forecaster Faizan Arif, more precipitation is predicted in the next 24 hours

"Temperature will drop significantly from 31 Jan evening, increasing snowfall chances. Expect moderate to heavy rain/snow in the Jammu region between 31 Jan evening and 1 Feb, with thunderstorms possible," warns Arif. He adds, "South Kashmir plains may see snow, and tourist spots like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Doodhpathri can anticipate a snowy makeover,".

Meanwhile, "another Western Disturbance (light to moderate) is on the horizon, hitting from 03 Feb afternoon, bringing colder temperatures and light to moderate snowfall in the Kashmir plains," informs Faizan Arif.

