Published 17:08 IST, July 23rd 2024
Navy Chief Reviews Damage To Warship INS Brahmaputra In Mumbai Dockyard
Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on Tuesday reviewed the damage to frigate INS Brahmaputra at Mumbai naval dockyard, two days after a fire broke out.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) | Image: ANI
