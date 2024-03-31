Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:06 IST
Naxal Camp Busted on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border, Explosives Seized
The Gadchiroli police have busted a camp of Naxalites on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border and seized some gelatin sticks, detonators and other items from there, an official said on Sunday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Gadchiroli: The Gadchiroli police have busted a camp of Naxalites on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border and seized some gelatin sticks, detonators and other items from there, an official said on Sunday.
The police received intelligence inputs late Friday night that some armed Naxalites were camping on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border near Chutintola village to carry out subversive activities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Gadchiroli's Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said in a release.
Advertisement
An anti-Naxal operation was immediately launched by the local police and C-60 teams, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police.
On Saturday morning, the C-60 units reached a 450-metre-high hilltop from where Naxalites had fled, the official said.
Advertisement
During a search, a huge shelter and Naxal camp was found on the hilltop, he said, adding that Naxalites managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of the extremely difficult terrain and undulating mountains.
Several items, including detonators, gelatin sticks, cordex wires, batteries, walkie-talkie chargers, backpacks and Naxal literature, were seized and the camp was later destroyed, the official said.
Advertisement
The anti-Naxal operations have been intensified along the border with Chhattisgarh, he said.
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:06 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.