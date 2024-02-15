Advertisement

Hailing the Chhattisgarh government's approach for development in all sectors, Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday said Naxalite activities have been contained in the state and they have started returning to the mainstream by shunning violence.

Uikey was speaking at a Republic Day function at the Police Parade grounds in state capital Raipur where she unfurled the national flag and received the guard of honour from various contingents of security forces. Cultural programmes were also held on the occasion.

In her address to the state, she said the government has worked with a new thinking for development in all sectors which has made it possible to march ahead in the direction of success despite having limited resources.

The Chhattisgarh government's policies, schemes and campaigns have empowered people of the state, the governor said.

"The message of prosperity and development has reached all corners of the state. Schools, including Swami Atmanand English medium institutions, have been opened in remote and Naxal-hit areas,” she said.

“Naxalite activities have also been contained and they have started returning to social life quitting Naxalism,” Uikey said, adding she is happy that the roots of democracy are gaining strength in the state.

In her 16-page address, the governor highlighted achievements of various state government schemes and programmes, including procurement of paddy, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, Rajiv Gandhi Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Majdoor Yojna and Godhan Nyay Yojna.

In the last four years, 1,856 industrial units have been set up which saw an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and provided employment to more than 34,000 people, she said.

Besides, 186 Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed under which investment worth more than Rs 93,000 crore and employment opportunities to 1.14 lakh people were proposed, she said.

The state government's flagship 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' (for cow dung and urine procurement) has proved to be a unique initiative, which is now being followed at the national level too, Uikey noted.

Cow dung sellers, gauthan committees and self-help groups associated with it have earned Rs 362 crore with the scheme, she said.

The state government has sanctioned setting up of gauthans (shelters where cow dung is procured) in 11,267 villages and 300 of them are being developed as rural industrial parks, the governor said.

Multiple activities, including electricity generation and paint manufacturing, through cow dung are also being carried out in gauthans, she added.