×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 29th, 2023 at 18:31 IST

Naxalite carrying reward of Rs 14 lakh killed in encounter with police in MP

A 25-year-old Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh was killed in an encounter with an elite combat unit of the Madhya Pradesh police in the state’s Balaghat district on Friday moring, a senior official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Naxalite
IMAGE: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A 25-year-old Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh was killed in an encounter with an elite combat unit of the Madhya Pradesh police in the state’s Balaghat district on Friday moring, a senior official said.

The Naxalite, identified as Kamlu, was an active member of the ‘Naxali Dalam Tanda Dadekasa’ unit of the banned outfit, he said.

The encounter took place when the state police’s elite Hawk Force was carrying out a search operation in the Kundal-Koddapar and Sounguda forest areas under the Roopjhar police station, the official said.

Kamlu carried a bounty of Rs 14 lakh on his head, he said.

Confirming the incident, Balaghat Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said that some more Naxalites were injured in the encounter and the search has been intensified to locate them.

More details are awaited. 

Advertisement

Published September 29th, 2023 at 18:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CSK beat GT

IPL: CSK Back Home vs KKR

a few seconds ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

2 minutes ago
With a starting price of 249,800 yuan ($34,600), the sedan aims to capture the premium electric vehicle market segment.

China's EV Talks

2 minutes ago
Supriya and Shriya

Shriya's Trip With Mom

4 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Sunday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
Vistara flight adjustments

Vistara pilot crisis

6 minutes ago
Mehbooba Mufti

PDP Lok Sabha List

9 minutes ago
Scam Alert: Fake Message Goes Viral

Fake Message Alert

9 minutes ago
Sidharth, Kiara

Sid-Kiara's Jet Off

10 minutes ago
Luka Doncic injury update for clash against Houston Rockets

Luka Doncic Injury Update

12 minutes ago
Adrishyam

New Web Series This Week

16 minutes ago
Vedanta Aluminum gender diversity

ADIA ups stake in Vedanta

17 minutes ago
Adani Green

Adani’s investment

24 minutes ago
Animal-Assisted Therapy

Animal-Assisted Therapy

25 minutes ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with Premier He Lifeng

US-China talks

27 minutes ago
Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

Unique Chinese Popcororn

31 minutes ago
NSE

Market outlook

38 minutes ago
Uttar Pradesh Mandates Display of Teachers' Photographs in Public Schools to Curb Absenteeism

UP teacher absenteeism

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News8 hours ago

  2. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News15 hours ago

  3. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World16 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo