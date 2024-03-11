×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

'Naye Bharat Ki Tasveer': Gadkari Shares Stunning Video of Dwarka Expressway Ahead of Inauguration

"Naye Bharat ki tasveer hai Dwarka expressway", Gadkari wrote on X, sharing the video.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dwarka Expressway to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
Dwarka Expressway to be inaugurated by PM Modi today | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dwarka Expressway Inauguration: Ahead of the much-awaited Dwarka expressway inauguration, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared stunning visuals of India's first 8-lane highway. "Naye Bharat ki tasveer hai Dwarka expressway", Gadkari wrote on X, sharing the video. 

3 Things to Know About Dwarka Expressway

  • PM Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, which will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway-48.
  • The 19-km-long Haryana section of the eight-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2-km-long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7-km-long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.
  • It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

Dwarka Expressway Inauguration: Traffic Movement to be Affected Till 2 PM

Meanwhile, the traffic movement will be regulated in many areas of Dwarka from 8 am to 2 pm today following the inauguration of the Expressway. An advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk.

Other routes where traffic will be regulated are near the Transport Authority office, Sector-21 metro station and the Pacific Mall cut, Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli, and Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road.

Those going to the railway station, hospital and ISBTs are advised to plan their travel in advance, the advisory stated.

"The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline," it added.

The police have also asked people to avail of public transport to help decongest roads and urged them to park their vehicles in designated lots. The Delhi Traffic Police has also advised the public to follow its website or social media for updates or call 8750871493, 1095/011-25844444 for more information.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

