Published 15:08 IST, November 15th 2024
Gujarat ATS, NCB Seize 700 kg Drugs in Joint Operation with Navy
NCB, Indian Navy, and ATS Gujarat Police, a vessel with consignment of approximate 700 kg of Meth was interdicted in the Territorial waters of India.
Reported by: Asian News International
700 kg methamphetamine seized from international drug cartel in Gujarat | Image: Republic
