NCB has extended cooperation with authorities in New Zealand and Australia to arrest the rest of the operatives involved in the respective countries. | Image: Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a joint effort between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, a drug trafficking network has been busted that has operations spanning across India, New Zealand, Australia, and Malaysia. The operation led to the seizure of 50 kilograms of pseudoephedrine(PSE) in Delhi, resulting in the arrest of three individuals, the report said.

This network, involved in the trafficking of ‘precursor’ chemicals, used various means, including air and sea cargo, to hide the substances as food products such as Health Mix Powder and Desiccated Coconut.

Advertisement

International Efforts to Bust Multinational Drug Ring

The investigation was initiated based on information provided by customs authorities in New Zealand and the police in Australia, indicating the smuggling of large quantities of pseudoephedrine concealed within coconut powder from Delhi. Pseudoephedrine, primarily used in the production of methamphetamine, holds a high value in international markets, with prices reaching approximately Rs 1.5 crore per kilogram in Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

After four months of surveillance and intelligence gathering, the Delhi Police Special Cell and NCB uncovered the trafficking network's operations. The raid on a compound in Basai Darapur, West Delhi, led to the recovery of the now-seized pseudoephedrine and the arrest of three cartel operatives from Tamil Nadu.

Cartel Dispatched 3,500 Kgs of PSE Over 3 Yrs, Valued at Rs 2000 Cr

Following interrogations, it was revealed that the cartel had dispatched 45 consignments over the past three years, totaling approximately 3,500 kilograms of pseudoephedrine valued at over Rs 2000 crore in the international market. The mastermind behind the operation, identified as a Tamil film producer, remains at large, with efforts underway to apprehend him and ascertain the source of the contraband.

NCB has extended cooperation with authorities in New Zealand and Australia to arrest the rest of the operatives involved in the respective countries. The move initiated by India has the primary goal of dismantling the entire network. Pseudoephedrine, classified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act, 1985, is subject to strict regulations in India due to its role as a precursor chemical in the production of illicit drugs. Possession and trade of the substance carry penalties of up to 10 years of imprisonment.