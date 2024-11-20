sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • NCLT Blocks Move to Change Aakash Institute's Articles Amid Byju's Investor Dispute

Published 23:47 IST, November 20th 2024

NCLT Blocks Move to Change Aakash Institute's Articles Amid Byju's Investor Dispute

NCLT stayed a resolution to amend Aakash Educational Services' Articles of Association on Wednesday, which allegedly aimed to dilute petitioners' rights.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NCLT Blocks Aakash, amid Byjus dispute
NCLT Blocks Aakash Institute's Articles Change Amid Byju's Dispute | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:47 IST, November 20th 2024