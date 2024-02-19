English
Updated September 25th, 2021 at 18:43 IST

NCMC takes stock of preparedness for cyclonic storm developing in Bay of Bengal

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday reviewed the preparedness to deal with a cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal and directed authorities to take all necessary measures.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
The storm is expected to cross the northern Andhra Pradesh and the southern Odisha coasts on Sunday evening with wind speeds ranging from 75-85 kmph, gusting to 95 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

It is likely to affect districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Ganjam and Gajapati in Odisha.

The NCMC under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparedness of central ministries, agencies and state governments to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal, an official statement said.

The director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the NCMC about the current status of the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm by Saturday evening.

The chief secretaries of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh apprised the NCMC of the preparatory measures being undertaken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm as also measures being taken to ensure that there is minimal damage to infrastructure such as telecom and power in the aftermath of the storm.

Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 18 teams in these states and additional teams have been kept ready.

The rescue and relief teams of the Army and the Navy along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed.

Reviewing the preparedness of the states and central agencies, Gauba stressed that all preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by authorities concerned of the state and central governments before the cyclonic storm makes landfall, the statement said.

He said the aim should be to keep loss of life to near zero and minimise damage to property and infrastructure.

The cabinet secretary assured the state governments that all central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretaries of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, secretaries of ministries of home affairs and power.

The directors general of the NDRF and the IMD, and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs also attended the meeting. 

Published September 25th, 2021 at 18:43 IST

