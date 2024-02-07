Advertisement

Maharashtra News Updates: Thane police reacted quickly after receiving a call late at night about a bomb threat at the residence of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad in Nad. The bomb squad conducted a comprehensive examination at midnight after receiving an anonymous call, but they were unable to find any signs of a bomb. In an effort to identify the caller and find their whereabouts, the police have started an investigation. However, authorities think it was a false alarm, though, since no suspicious objects were discovered during the search.

Recent Tweet From Awhad

This happened after Awhad tweeted recently about his concerns regarding a potential attack in Mumbai. Awhad also disclosed frightening information regarding threatening conversations heard in pictures uploaded two days ago. The photos showed people having a video conversation while purportedly talking about ways to hurt Awhad. Authorities have increased their efforts to protect Awhad and find individuals posing threats in response to these worries.

To find the person who made the anonymous phone call, Thane police are actively following leads. Law enforcement officials are committed to apprehending those responsible, and ensuring the safety and security of Awhad and his companions continues to be their primary concern.