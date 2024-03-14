×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

NCP vs NCP: 'Do Not Use Clock Symbol, Images of Sharad Pawar', Supreme Court to Ajit Pawar Faction

“We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, and pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used,” the bench said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow
File Photo of The Supreme Court | Image:File
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on a plea of the Sharad Pawar group alleging misuse of his name and pictures for political gains.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan asked the Ajit Pawar faction to file its response by Saturday to Sharad Pawar's plea and fixed it for further hearing on March 19.

“We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, and pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used,” the bench said.

Earlier, the top court had directed that the Election Commission's order of February 7 allotting 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders.

It had also sought response of the Ajit Pawar-led faction on a plea of Sharad Pawar against the February 6 order of the Election Commission recognising the Maharashtra deputy chief minister-led group as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

