Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's arrest after the Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court that an FIR against Rahul Gandhi was registered under the POSCO Act in 2021 for revealing the identity of a minor rape victim on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.



Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi's lawyer told the court that he had removed the tweet, that allegedly revealed the identity of the minor rape victim. Expressing satisfaction over the report presented by Delhi Police and the conditions of the PIL being fulfilled, the Delhi HC disposed of the plea. Social activist Suresh had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding instructions to be issued to Rahul Gandhi to remove the tweet and register an FIR against Gandhi.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said, "Rahul Gandhi shared the video of the girl's parents, which revealed their identity. This was in clear violation of Supreme Court's guidelines and the Posco Act. This was also in violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. We have instructed the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter."

Advertisement

Disclosing the identity of a rape victim constitutes an offence under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code and is punishable with imprisonment up to two years and fine. The Delhi Police told the high court that an FIR was lodged against Gandhi for his social media post revealing the identity of alleged rape victim in 2021 and further investigation is underway

(With inputs from Madhurima Mishra)

Advertisement