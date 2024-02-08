Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) summoned YouTube India’s government affairs and public policy head on January 15 with a list of such channels, raising concerns about indecent content involving mothers and sons.

In a letter addressed to Mira Chatt, YouTube’s head of government affairs and public policy in India, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo asserted that child panel had taken cognisance of an alarming trend on YouTube channels with challenges portraying potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons.

Sources said that ‘challenge videos’ featured indecent acts between mothers and sons, such as kisses, between mothers and adolescent sons.





